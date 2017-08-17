Roman Polanski accused of sexual abuse by another woman

LOS ANGELES (NYTimes) - A third woman has come forward to accuse film director Roman Polanski of sexual abuse when she was a minor.

The woman, who was identified only as Robin, held a news conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday with attorney Gloria Allred. She said that Polanski "sexually victimised" her in 1973, when she was 16. She is now 59.

In 1977, Polanski pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with Samantha Geimer when she was 13. He fled the country before his sentencing in 1978. His lawyers have been fighting to lift an international arrest warrant, and he has not returned to the United States since it has been in effect. In June, Geimer asked Judge Scott M. Gordon of Los Angeles Superior Court to drop the case against Polanski, 83. That case is still pending.

At the news conference, Robin said the possibility that the case might be dropped "infuriated" her.

"I am speaking out now so that Samantha and the world will know that she is not the only minor Roman Polanski victimised," Robin said, reading from a prepared statement. She said that the day after it happened, she told one friend, but otherwise has kept it to herself for 44 years.

Allred has frequently represented women who have accused powerful men of sexual assault, including several women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct. She said that Robin cannot sue Polanski because the statute of limitations has expired in her case.

This is not the first time that Allred has been involved with an accusation against Polanski: In 2010, she held a news conference with British actress Charlotte Lewis, who said that Polanski forced himself upon her in 1983, shortly after she turned 16.

In a statement to Deadline, Polanski's attorney, Harland Braun, said: "I think this is an attempt to influence Judge Gordon by a news conference."