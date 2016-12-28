Rogue One still No. 1

NEW YORK • Rogue One once again dominated movie theatres, taking in an estimated US$96 million (S$139 million) across North America over the four-day Christmas weekend and easily fending off a new batch of star-studded movies.
The Star Wars spin-off film, starring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna, has now made a cumulative total of US$523 million globally for Walt Disney Studios after 12 days in theatres. It cost about US$350 million to make and market worldwide.
Sing, an animated musical about an American Idol-style competition - for animals, not people - landed in second place, collecting US$56 million over the weekend. It cost Universal's Illumination Entertainment US$75 million to produce.
The science-fiction adventure Passengers, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, which had poor reviews, collected US$23 million. It cost Sony Pictures Entertainment and its partners about US$110 million to produce, after accounting for tax incentives.
Rounding out the top five were Why Him? and Assassin's Creed.
Crude comedy Why Him? took in US$16 million in ticket sales for Fox; it was produced for about US$38 million. Assassin's Creed, based on the popular video game, took in US$15 million. It was produced by New Regency and distributed by 20th Century Fox; it cost about US$125 million to make. The weekend overall took this year's total box office to more than US$11 billion in sales - a 2.3 per cent increase over the total for last year.
