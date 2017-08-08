Rockers Arcade Fire bag third No.1 feat on Billboard 200 album chart

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Canadian indie rockers Arcade Fire's latest album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, the only new entry in the top 10.

Everything Now, the band's fifth studio album, sold 100,000 album units comprising sales from albums, songs and streaming activity, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

Arcade Fire previously debuted at No. 1 in 2013 with Reflektor and in 2010 with The Suburbs, Billboard said.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar's Damn. climbed three spots to No. 2 while rapper Meek Mills' Wins & Losses held steady at No. 3.

Last week's chart-topper, Lana Del Rey's Lust For Life, dropped to No. 10 in its second week.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi's catchy hit Despacito, featuring Justin Bieber, held onto the top spot with 84,000 more copies sold.