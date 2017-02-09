Rock band Journey believe good music will always appeal to new generations like millennials

SINGAPORE - Veteran American band Journey, the group behind classic rock hits like Don't Stop Believin', Faithfully and Open Arms, believe the good music they have produced will always transcend generations to come and continue to appeal to the young.

They spoke at a media conference in Singapore Press Holdings' News Centre in Toa Payoh North on Thursday (Feb 9), a day before their concert at The Star Theatre.

Keyboardist Jonathan Cain said: "The acceptance of Glee (the hit TV series which featured the cover of their song Don't Stop Believin') and the movie Rock of Ages (in 2012) certainly helped.

"That song itself (Don't Stop Believin') is a calling card to young people."

Bassist Ross Valory added: "It is not so much our strategy but how these songs become popular. Journey has a generational popularity with our fans embracing the music.

"But we've been noticing in the last five years, a whole new audience in the front row...teenagers and millennials. They're rediscovering our music."

Journey had earlier done a recording session for radio station One FM 91.3.

Ever since forming 44 years ago - with worldwide record sales of 90 million and regular global tours - they will finally be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April.

Singer Steve Perry -who joined in 1977 and sang on the band's biggest hits - left the line-up in 1998.

The band are now fronted by Filipino singer Arnel Pineda, 49. former singer of a Journey cover band whom they discovered on YouTube.

Pineda, 49, said his life changed "from black to white" after he joined Journey 10 years ago.

"Back in the Philippines, I had been trying very, very hard just to get noticed as a local recording artist. I tried for 25 years, nothing happened, until Neal found me on YouTube.

"That's changed the whole game for me. They changed my life for good."