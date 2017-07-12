Rising star Yoo Yeon Seok cast in Descendants Of The Sun writer's new K-drama

SEOUL (Korea Herald/Asia News Network) - Will he be the next big thing?

Yoo Yeon Seok has scored the leading role in Mr Sunshine, the next South Korean drama by star scriptwriter Kim Eun Sook (Descendants Of The Sun and Goblin, both 2016).

He is to play an anti-hero who is born to a low-class family in Korea in the 1900s and escapes to Japan in pursuit of a new life.

The melodrama, set to air early next year, draws on the "righteous armies" who fought against the Japanese in 1900s Korea.

It is directed by Lee Eung Bok, who also helmed Descendants and Goblin. It also stars Lee Byung Hun and Kim Tae Ri.

Yoo debuted in Park Chan Wook's 2003 movie Oldboy in 2003 and has since starred in films such as 2012's Architecture 101 and dramas such as 2013's Reply 1994 and 2016's Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim.