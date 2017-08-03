Rihanna, Ofo to help Malawi girls go to school

NEW YORK • Rihanna wants girls in Malawi to not only complete their education, but also get to class on time - and safely.

The superstar's Clara Lionel Foundation has teamed up with Ofo to achieve those milestones, with the Chinese bike-sharing platform donating two-wheelers.

The 1 KM Action partnership was sealed on Tuesday, with another objective of providing scholarships for girls in that African country, which Rihanna visited earlier this year.

"I'm so happy about the Clara Lionel Foundation's new partnership with Ofo because it will help so many young people around the world receive a quality education, and also help the young girls of Malawi get to school safely, cutting down those very long walks they make to and from school all alone," Billboard magazine cited the singer as saying in a press release.

About 4.6 million children attend primary school in Malawi, but only 8 per cent go on to finish secondary school. More girls drop out than boys, with transport difficulties being a big factor.