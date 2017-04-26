Rihanna and the Queen

LONDON •Is that really Queen Elizabeth II all dolled up and dressed up?

The photographs, which were posted on Instagram over the weekend, have actually been photoshopped - not by a mischievous hacker, but singer Rihanna.

The pop star shared a series of photos, according to Time magazine, with the 91-year-old monarch's head superimposed on some of her most notable looks.

The all-green ensemble is what Rihanna, 29, wore to the 2015 iHeart Radio Music Awards while she was in the crystal-studded white and blue combo at the recent Coachella music festival.

Understandably, the seeming lack of respect for royalty has led to some backlash online.

One person, posting as misskingiam, said it was disrespectful towards the Queen and "not nice" of Rihanna to make fun of others.

Another person posted that the singer should be banned from entering England.

Nobody knows why Rihanna is doing this but, on Monday, she posted yet another picture.

This time, the Queen's face replaced Rihanna's, decked out in Dior sunglasses and a hat.

The Barbados-born singer is not a stranger to British royalty.

The Daily Mail notes that the photographs come less than six months after Rihanna had teamed up with the Queen's grandson, Prince Harry, to both take HIV tests for World Aids Day as part of his island tour of Barbados.