Revive Walk of Fame

Before Capitol Building was re-developed into Capitol Piazza, there was a Walk of Fame along its Stamford Road stretch, showcasing local and international celebrity handprints. Featured stars included singers Emil Chau and Jacky Cheung and Singapore actor Li Nanxing.

These stars had congregated on Capitol Building one day in September 1994 to much fanfare to create Singapore's own Walk of Fame, in support of the country as a vibrant and global city state and Asian Economic Tiger.

It has been more than two years since Capitol Building's rebirth as Capitol Piazza. As Singapore celebrates SG52, the authorities should give some thought to bringing back the Walk of Fame as it is a worthy piece of Singapore heritage.

Woon Wee Min