Fourteen years after their on-screen pairing as mentor and Neo in the Matrix trilogy, Laurence Fishburne and Keanu Reeves have reunited in John Wick Chapter 2. Fishburne (left) and Reeves (right) posed with Ruby Rose at the film's premiere in Hollywood on Monday. The film is the next chapter of the 2014 hit John Wick, about the legendary hitman being forced back out of retirement. The movie hits American cinemas on Feb 10.