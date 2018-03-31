Republic Group executive leaves label

DALLAS • He has worked with big-name artists such as Lorde, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

On Wednesday, two months after the start of a sexual misconduct investigation, high-ranking music executive Charlie Walk (above) and music label Republic Group mutually agreed to part ways.

He was accused in January of persistent harassment and inappropriate touching by at least six women who had worked with him.

Ms Tristan Coopersmith, who worked under Walk at Columbia Records around 2004, wrote that he had frequently made inappropriate remarks to her and attempted to initiate sexual contact, including pushing her onto a bed in his home.

"For a year, I shuddered at the idea of being called into your office, where you would stealthily close the door and make lewd comments about my body and share your fantasies of having sex with me," Ms Coopersmith wrote. She said she had been paid a settlement and left the entertainment industry.

Later, five more women said they were sexually harassed by Walk in an investigation published by Rolling Stone magazine, which included additional claims that he had sent unsolicited and sexually explicit photos and video to employees.

NYTIMES