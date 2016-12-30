Relatives plan joint funeral service for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

The family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds hopes to have a joint memorial service for the two stars.

"It's what we want to do, but we're still working on the mechanics," Mr Todd Fisher, the brother of the Star Wars actress, told New York Daily News.

Reynolds had wanted to lay her daughter to rest at a spot she had prepared for her own burial.

Fisher and her film legend mother died a day apart. Fisher, who was 60, died on Dec 27 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles a few days earlier.

The next day, 84-year-old Reynolds was rushed to an emergency room amid reports that she had possibly had a stroke.

The Singin' in the Rain star was discussing funeral plans for her daughter when it happened, reports said.

She also reportedly told her family: "I want to be with Carrie."

Earlier on Friday, Mr Fisher tweeted a drawing of his sister as Princess Leia, standing together with Reynolds, in a rain coat.

"This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting," he wrote.