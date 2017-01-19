Reality TV star Kim Kardashian films cameo for jewel heist movie

NEW YORK• Four months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, reality television star Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for the upcoming female heist caper, Ocean's Eight.

Kardashian, dressed in a white sheer ballgown and fur jacket, and her half-sister Kendall Jenner, wearing white lace, were photographed in New York on Monday, after apparently shooting scenes at a fictitious Metropolitan Museum of Art gala for the movie.

A Hollywood source said the sisters were playing cameos in the film, whose stars include actresses Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and fashion designer Zac Posen have also been spotted near the set of the movie, whose plot reportedly includes a jewel robbery at New York's annual Met Gala, a celebrity-packed fund-raiser.

In October, Kardashian was tied up and robbed of about US$10 million (S$14.2 million) of jewellery in Paris while attending Fashion Week. The robbery caused her to retreat from public life and social media, but in the past couple of weeks, she has travelled to Dubai, begun making appearances again and returned to her popular Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Ocean's Eight is a female-driven spin-off of the Ocean's Eleven crime caper trilogy starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt in the early 2000s. It is expected to arrive in movie theatres in June next year.

REUTERS