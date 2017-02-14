Ratings for 2017 Grammys up slightly from last year

Published
25 min ago

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - CBS Corp's airing of the 59th Annual Grammy Awards drew 26.05 million viewers on Sunday night, up 4 per cent from last year, according to Nielsen data.

Last year's show, which aired on a Monday night, attracted an audience of 24.95 million viewers. Sunday night's telecast was also larger than the 2015 Grammys, which drew 24.82 million viewers.

Among adults aged 18 to 49, the demographic most attractive to advertisers who buy commercial time on award shows, the Grammys' rating rose slightly to 7.8 this year from 7.7 in 2016.

The Grammys continued a promising streak for award shows in 2017, following the Golden Globes' uptick in viewership last month. Last year, audiences declined for shows including the Academy Awards and Primetime Emmys.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal Data Protection: Priority For Hospital Community Fund
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping