Rapping on rags to riches

HIP-HOP

INVASION OF PRIVACY

Cardi B

Atlantic

4 stars

One of hip-hop's fastest rising names in recent times, Cardi B made the jump from the social media and reality television realm to rap royalty when her major label debut single, Bodak Yellow, knocked pop princess Taylor Swift from the No. 1 spot in the Billboard charts last year.

The song, nominated for two awards at this year's Grammys, cemented her brazen personality and penchant for hook-filled, spitfire rhymes.

With Invasion Of Privacy, her first full-length debut, the 25-year-old, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, proves that while her braggadocio game is strong, her rap palette is wide too.

In the 13-track album, she vividly bares various aspects of her ragsto-riches story - a dramatic tale of hustle, resoluteness and empowerment fuelled by trap beats and pop-rap production.

Spaced out among the spunky lines are delicate, introspective moments, especially ones that pertain to present and past relationships. She is engaged to rapper Offset from popular hip-hop trio Migos, who also makes a cameo on the album.

On Ring, she shows off her vulnerability as she is missing her lover, but on another musically tender track, Be Careful, her longing for a blissful marriage is balanced by a warning of the consequences that come to those who do her wrong.

Songs such as Drip and Bickenhead, on the other hand, are bass-heavy, definitive club bangers, while the zesty I Like It rides on the Latin wave and features Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and Colombian reggaeton star J. Balvin.

Perhaps the most remarkable track is album opener Get Up 10, in which she repeats the mantra: "Knock me down nine times, but I get up 10". She makes no apologies for her past as a stripper and her fearless, straight-talking demeanour, laying out the circumstances that led to her actions.

At the same time, she is acutely aware that she is no role model: "I ain't tellin' y'all to do it, I'm just tellin' my story."

Best Life, in which she trades verses with Chance The Rapper, features more of her engaging story-telling style as she recounts how she overcame adversity and stayed true to herself even after finding fame: "But never did I change, never been ashamed/Never did I switch, story stayed the same/I did this on my own, I made this a lane."

Her tenacity is bearing fruit. She has achieved the rare feat of being the first female rapper to top both Billboard's singles and album charts since acclaimed rapper, singer and songwriter Lauryn Hill 20 years ago.

The critical and commercial success that greets her debut is no surprise to her. To the plenty of naysayers who dismiss her achievements as flukes, she knocks them down with Rocky-like jabs, like this zinger from album closer I Do: "They said by now that I'll be finished, hard to tell, I can tell/My little 15 minutes lasted long as hell, huh?"