Rapper Rick Ross says 'sorry' for sex comment

WASHINGTON • Rapper Rick Ross has apologised for comments he made during a recent interview on New York City radio show The Breakfast Club regarding women employees.

He was questioned about the lack of women signed to his hip-hop record label, Maybach Music Group, since its founding in 2009.

The clean version of his reply: "I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up" having sex with "a female rapper and" messing the business up.

He continued, laughing while imagining the situation that so troubled him, which seemed to be a complete lack of control over his libido.

"I'm so focused on my business. I gotta be honest with you," he said. "You know, she looking good. I'm spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta (have sex) a couple times."

The comments sparked a wave of outrage on social media.

Ross, who released a record in 2012 titled God Forgives, I Don't, took to Facebook last Thursday to apologise for his comments, which has become something of a habit for the rapper.

"I want to address an insensitive comment I made on a very sensitive issue, especially in a minority-dominated industry like hip-hop," the note began, adding that his "entire empire's backbone is led by" his mother and sister.

"My comment is not reflection of my beliefs on the issue. A mistake I regret," he wrote. "I hope to use my mistake, my platform and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue.

"Respect for the ones who stand up to say, 'Hey, that isn't right'. Now, it's time to accept responsibility and all do better."

He concluded by plugging his VH1 show Signed, which premiered last week.

On the show, contestants battle for an opportunity to sign with Maybach Music Group. Ross is a mentor on the show.

"Many of the most talented artists you'll see in the running to be the next #MMG superstars are female artists," he wrote. "I look forward to clarifying my comments through my support."

His apology seemed to be well received.

The post attracted thousands of "likes" and hundreds of comments, most of which appeared to be supportive of him.

He has admitted fault before, in a similar controversy.

On a remix of U.O.E. N.O, a song by Rocko in 2013, Ross seems to boast about drugging and raping a woman.

After the song's release and the subsequent social media outrage, athletic goods brand Reebok dropped its sponsorship of Ross.

