Rain weds Kim Tae Hee in a private ceremony

SEOUL • K-pop idol Rain and actress Kim Tae Hee held a private wedding ceremony yesterday at Gahoe-dong Cathedral in Seoul.

Their wedding mass lasted about 90 minutes. He wore a black suit and she a white dress that ended above the knees.

Only family members and a few close friends, including Park Jin Young, head of JYP Entertainment and Rain's former boss, attended the mass.

In celebration of the new couple, Park sang Only You, a song he had written for his own wife.

Also present were actor Ahn Sung Ki, who is Rain's godfather; rapper Psy; Park Joon Hyung of pop group g.o.d.; and Kim's university classmate Lee Honey.

The couple announced their engagement only on Tuesday.

Preparations for the wedding were carried out in secret, with guests told of the place and time only yesterday.

The venue was guarded by private security guards for hours, preventing a group of reporters from getting a glimpse of the couple.

Rain, 34, and Kim, 36, started dating in 2012, with news of their romance becoming public on Jan 1, 2013. They had reportedly been preparing to say "I do" since their families met last November.

On Sunday, Rain released The Best Present, a song about a marriage proposal that started the rumour mill again.

They are to release their wedding photographs after the nuptials, Rain's agency said.

They have no immediate plans for a honeymoon or parenthood, according to Kim's agency.

KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK