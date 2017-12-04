Rain is game to try new challenges

SEOUL • Fifteen years ago, Rain was the Bad Guy - a persona described in the title of his debut song. That image was embraced by K-pop fans who were also captivated by his voice and dance moves.

The 35-year-old is now open to a new phase in life, he said over the weekend at a press conference in Seoul to promote his new EP called My Life Ae.

"I asked (the songwriters) to make me a song that doesn't sound like me. I even consulted a separate rapping coach so I can rap in a way I've never tried before," he said.

"I think it is right for me to seek a challenge instead of stability."

Rain said he is no longer an angry, young man, attributing that in part to him becoming a father in October.

"I can hardly believe it," said the singer who is married to actress Kim Tae Hee, 37. "I've now reached Act Two of my life and it's just an indescribable feeling... I want to raise (my daughter) as a person who can help the world."

Rain, who is currently appearing on KBS singing competition show The Unit as a mentor, added that he is also relishing the opportunity to inspire younger singers, some of whom could be Bad Guys too.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK