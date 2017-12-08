Radio survey results show more listening to Kiss92

SINGAPORE - More listeners are tuning in to English radio station Kiss92, according to the latest Nielsen radio survey results released on Nov 30.

Listenership went up by 18,000 in the second half of 2017. This brings cumulative listenership up to 679,000, its highest since the station first went on air in 2012.

Kiss92, a Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Radio station that airs music and programmes targeted at women from the ages of 30 to 50, also had the top English evening drive time show, which is hosted by Shan Wee.

People are also spending more time on another SPH Radio station, UFM100.3. Its listeners spent an average of 11 hours and two minutes per week tuned in, the highest amount of time ever for the 16-year-old station.

Kiss92, UFM100.3 and the third SPH Radio station, ONE FM 91.3, are also making an impact with their special events and tie-ups. Kiss92 recently attracted 5,500 fans at a picnic at Marina Barrage to celebrate its fifth birthday while Mandarin music station UFM100.3 was the official station for major concerts by top artists such as Jay Chou, Jacky Cheung and Mayday. English station ONE FM 91.3, which has a stable listenership of 230,000, ran a popular segment that tracked the top 800 songs from the 1980s.

SPH Radio general manager Sim Hong Huat says that listeners can expect even more quality content, especially when it expands with two new radio stations that will hit the airwaves early next year.

He says: "The results are encouraging and in fact, the team is constantly trying to improve itself for our fans. Things will get more exciting with two more stations launching in Jan 2018."

First up is 96.3 Hao FM, which will play Mandarin pop tunes from the 1980s and 1990s and air programmes centred on lifestyle, healthcare and finance planning. It will launch on Jan 8.

Next is Money FM 89.3, a talk-format station. The first English business and personal finance radio station in Singapore will start broadcasting on Jan 29.