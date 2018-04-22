Rachel Weisz pregnant at 48, expecting first child with Daniel Craig

British celebrity couple Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig have revealed that they are expecting their first child.

Weisz, 48, slipped in the surprise announcement on her pregnancy in an interview with The New York Times on Friday (April 20) when she was asked about her "glowing complexion".

"I'll be showing soon," she told the newspaper. "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."

During the interview, where she spoke about her latest film Disobedience, she also reportedly lifted the loose sweater she was wearing slightly to reveal her secret.

London-born Weisz wed James Bond star Craig, 50, in June 2011 in an intimate ceremony in New York attended by just four guests.

Craig is best known for his work in the 007 franchise, while Weisz won an Oscar for best supporting actress in 2006 for her role in The Constant Gardener. She has also starred in The Mummy movie series.

Both of them have children from previous relationships.

Craig has a 25-year-old daughter, Ella Craig, with first wife actress Fiona Loudon. And Weisz has an 11-year-old son, Henry, with film director Darren Aronofsky.