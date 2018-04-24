Quentin Tarantino talks up DiCaprio-Pitt screen chemistry in new movie

LAS VEGAS (AFP) - Oscar-winning film-maker Quentin Tarantino vowed on Monday that his leading men Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt would make as iconic a silver screen duo as Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

The 2019 movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will look at the death throes of the old studio system - seen as a pivotal time in show business history - against the gruesome backdrop of the 1960s Manson family murders.

The 55-year-old Reservoir Dogs director opened Sony's presentation at the glitzy annual CinemaCon industry get-together vowing that his hotly anticipated ninth solo feature would be similar in tone to his acclaimed mainstream breakthrough Pulp Fiction (1994).

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - which is due to begin shooting in summer in Los Angeles - gets its US release on Aug 9 next year, the 50th anniversary of actress Sharon Tate's murder by Manson's cult devotees.

"Sony and myself will be coming to the theatres with the most exciting star dynamic since Paul Newman and Robert Redford," Tarantino told theatre operators at Caesar's Palace.

Newman, who died in 2008, starred alongside Redford in 1973's The Sting but the duo were best known as the titular heart-throb outlaws in Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969).

DiCaprio said he was excited to be working with Pitt, and described Tarantino's screenplay as "one of the most amazing" he had ever read.

The presentation came as Sony kicked off CinemaCon with an array of stars and never-before-seen footage of its upcoming movies.

Hollywood decamps to the Nevada desert for four days every year for the gathering, where theatre operators are offered exclusive previews of the movies they can expect to be showing over the coming year.