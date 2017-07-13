Quentin Tarantino eyes movie on notorious Manson Family murders

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Oscar-winning film-maker Quentin Tarantino is planning a movie based on the Manson Family killings.

He is discussing the project with A-list actors, the Hollywood Reporter said.

The weekly trade paper said Brad Pitt, who starred in Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds (2009), and Jennifer Lawrence have been approached.

Charles Manson, who at 82 is still behind bars, was the leader of a California cult called The Family which murdered several people, including pregnant Hollywood star Sharon Tate.

