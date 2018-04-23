Queen Elizabeth celebrates 92 years with concert

LONDON • Britain's Queen Elizabeth attended a star-studded special concert last Saturday as the world's oldest and longest-reigning living monarch celebrated her 92nd birthday.

Welsh singer Tom Jones kicked off the show with his hit It's Not Unusual shortly before the Queen appeared in the royal box of London's Albert Hall, flanked by her family.

Kylie Minogue, Sting, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Shaggy were among those on the bill, along with stars of the stage and screen.

At the end of the night, Queen Elizabeth went on stage with her son, Prince Charles. He joked that she could not have predicted in 1948, when he was born, that decades later a 92-year-old queen would be sharing a stage with her 70-year-old son.

The event is a break in tradition for the Queen, who usually spends her birthday privately, although there were nationwide events to mark her 90th.

The concert comes at the end of a week in which leaders and dignitaries from 53 countries came to London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, and featured performers from the network of mostly former British colonies.

