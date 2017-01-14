Quantico star Priyanka Chopra rushed to hospital with concussion after stunt fall

LOS ANGELES - Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra was rushed to hospital after suffering a fall on the set of the hit ABC show, according to TMZ.

The celebrity gossip website said Chopra was taken to the emergency room late on Thursday night (Dec 12), after slipping during a stunt for the FBI drama and hitting her head so hard that she suffered a concussion.

The 34-year-old Indian actress was examined, treated and discharged a few hours later, said TMZ, quoting sources.

It said that she is now resting at home and was noticeably absent during a Friday event to promote the show.

A representative for Chopra told TMZ: "Yes, we can confirm there was a minor accident... and (she) will return to work after the weekend."

Chopra plays FBI recruit Alex Parrish in Quantico, who trains at the FBI academy and later becomes the prime suspect in a terrorist attack.

The show started in 2015, with Chopra becoming the first South Asian woman to headline an American network series.

She was most recently seen at Sunday's Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, where she co-presented an award for best actor in a TV series drama with Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Chopra has also finished shooting for Seth Gordon's action comedy Baywatch, in which she will play the main antagonist opposite Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The film is due out May 26.

The actress has become an overnight hit in Hollywood after working steadily in her native India.

In 2000, she was the winner of the Miss World pageant.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2003's The Hero, then starred in the critically acclaimed 2004 thriller Aitraaz.

Starring roles in the successful productions Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Krrish (2006) and Don (2006) established her as a leading actress of Indian cinema.

In 2008, she won the National Film Award for Best Actress for playing a troubled model in the drama Fashion.