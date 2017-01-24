'Putin' and host Aziz Ansari on Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK • In its first new episode under the presidency of Mr Donald Trump, Saturday Night Live opened with its vision of the most powerful man in the world - President Vladimir Putin of Russia, smirking and chiding Mr Trump for early missteps - followed by a monologue from the show's host, Aziz Ansari, who commented on issues of race in post-Obama America and implored Mr Trump to directly address them himself.

Ansari, the Emmy-winning cocreator and star of the Netflix series Master Of None and the first performer of South Asian descent to host SNL, said: "Yesterday, Trump was inaugurated. Today, an entire gender protested against him."

Urging Americans to treat one another with respect, he said that Trump's victory had nonetheless empowered a "tiny slice of people that have gotten way too fired up".

"I'm talking about these people that, as soon as Trump won, they're like, 'We don't have to pretend like we're not racist anymore,'" he said, giving a fist pump that gradually became a Nazi salute.

"No, no. If you're one of these people, please go back to pretending," he added.

"Hey, I know it's been a rough couple of years. Obama, Empire, Hamilton. It's just been hit after hit after hit. Star Wars movies where the only white characters are Stormtroopers. I get it. It's been rough. But you've got to stop."

He reflected on the ascent of what he called "this new lowercase KKK movement that started - this kind of casual white supremacy", which includes people who tell him to go back to where he came from, but do not know his heritage.

"They're not usually geography buffs," he said.

"My parents moved from India to South Carolina in the early 1980s. They didn't move until nine years ago. You know where they moved? North Carolina. They love it here. They're not leaving."

He continued: "I think Trump should make a speech. A real speech denouncing the lowercase KKK. Don't tweet about me being lame or the show. Write a speech. A real speech."

He pointed out that former US President George W. Bush made a speech after the Sept 11 attacks in which he said its perpetrators did not represent Islam.

"Everyone applauded - Democrats, Republicans, didn't matter," Ansari said. "It was not about politics. It was about basic human decency and remembering why the country was founded in the first place."

He continued: "I was like, what the h*** has happened? I'm sitting here wistfully watching old George W. Bush speeches?"

In closing, Ansari acknowledged that many viewers were likely to be fearful of what the next four years held in store.

"If you're excited about Trump, great," he said. "He's President. Let's hope he does a great job. If you're scared about Trump and you're very worried, you're going to be okay too."

He added: "Because if you look at our country's history, change doesn't come from presidents. Change comes from large groups of angry people. And if Day 1 is any indication, you are part of the largest group of angry people I have ever seen."

Airing one day after Mr Trump's inauguration, SNL, which the President hosted as a candidate and has regularly attacked on Twitter, did not feature an appearance from its resident Trump impersonator, Alec Baldwin.

Instead, the show opened with cast member Beck Bennett playing a bare-chested Mr Putin and boasting of helping to get Mr Trump elected.

"Today, many of you are scared and marching in the streets," the Putin character said. "You are worried that your country is in the hands of this unpredictable man. But don't worry. It's not. Relax. I got this. Putey's going to make everything okay." He added that Russia would take care of the US because "it's the most expensive thing we've ever bought".

Last Friday, Katie Rich, a writer for Saturday Night Live, was widely criticised for a tweet she posted in which she wrote that Mr Trump's 10-year-old son, Barron, would be "this country's first home-school shooter". She subsequently deleted the tweet and took down her personal Twitter account.

NYTIMES