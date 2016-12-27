Pro wrestling taps China market

SHANGHAI • Wang Bin looked down. A man wearing a blue, skintight unitard writhed at his feet. Wang grinned. This was the moment he had been waiting for. So too had Mr Cheng Shi.

When Wang lifted the writhing man and slammed him to the floor for a three-count, it completed Mr Cheng's dream of watching a professional wrestler from China battling in that most American of fake spectacles.

"I feel very proud and excited to see him onstage tonight and so do all the fans," Mr Cheng, a 21-year- old student who makes fan videos for a Chinese audience, said before the match. He pointed at the screen of his smartphone to indicate the thousands of people watching Wang on his live broadcast. "We are very, very excited."

Looking for eyeballs and new money sources, World Wrestling Entertainment - the company that brought Hulk Hogan and Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson into United States' living rooms - has grand ambitions for a bigger but much more difficult market.

It has started a new service live-streaming Chinese-language matches and commentary. It is also combing China's provinces for more beefy talent such as Wang, 22, WWE's first mainland wrestler.

The company's social media team is working with Wang, who has trained at WWE's huge facility in Orlando, Florida. Seven other mainlanders, six men and one woman, will relocate to Orlando next month.

China presents formidable challenges. Wrestling's cartoon violence and sometimes salacious storylines could attract unwanted attention from the government.

American-style wrestling-as- scripted-entertainment is also largely unheard of among mainland Chinese. "There is no presence of product over here," said John Cena, the square-jawed wrestler and action movie star who has learnt to speak some Mandarin as part of the push.

WWE's answer is to go local - and digital. In October, WWE told investors it was waiting to offer subscriptions directly to Chinese viewers. For now, it works with video company service PPTV, which streams WWE's weekly flagship shows SmackDown and Raw, with real- time Mandarin commentary.

It has also geared up efforts to introduce a new audience to the suplex, the body slam and the drop-kick. Its social media directors in Shanghai help maintain local-language social media accounts for its wrestlers and executives. It is also hosting viewing parties, such as one this month in Guangzhou, in which locals devoured pizza and cream sodas while watching a pay-per-view wrestling match and playing WWE's latest Xbox video game.

Success requires exposing Chinese audiences to a new type of entertainment - a choreographed drama in which the outcome is known, though its dangers and injuries are sometimes shockingly real.

"They've never really seen anything like us," said Mr Paul Levesque, WWE's executive in charge of talent and live events, who is also a partly retired wrestler better known as Triple H. "The athleticism is very real. The storylines and the theatre part of it is where they had a hard time with the blurred line of that."

Much rides on Wang, who hails from the eastern Anhui province, who caught the attention of representatives from Inoki Genome Federation, a big Japanese wrestling and mixed martial arts promotion in Shanghai.

He spent three years in Japan before he was noticed by WWE. He signed a three-year development deal with the wrestling company and started training in Orlando this summer in preparation for his China debut.

NYTIMES