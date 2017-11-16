Princes Harry and William, Tom Hardy, and Gary Barlow reported to play Stormtroopers in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

LOS ANGELES - The Stromtrooper legion is about to get the royal treatment as Princes Harry and William are reportedly going to play the black and white-suited soldiers in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie.

According to entertainment trade rag The Hollywood Reporter, the two royals visited the movie set at Pinewood Studios in England in April last year. Reportedly, they are set to appear in a scene as Stromtroopers alongside two other famous cameos by actor Tom Hardy and Take That singer Gary Barlow.

It is rumoured that the four will be seen guarding lead character Finn (played by John Boyega) inside an elevator - not that the viewer would be able to tell because their faces will likely be hidden behind Stormtrooper masks.

In a Hollywood Reporter video interview, Boyega was quoted as saying that sharing a scene with the special guests in full costume made for "a strange contrast of a weird family".

This is not the first time celebrities have done secret Stormtrooper cameos in the Star Wars films.

In The Force Awakens (2015), James Bond actor Daniel Craig and music band Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich have also appeared as Stormtroopers.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in Singapore on Dec 14.