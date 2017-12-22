Prime spots for fireworks and parties to check out this New Year's Eve

The fireworks in Marina Bay are the anchor feature of Singapore's New Year's Eve countdowns.

In the downtown area, parties and celebrations are mostly arranged around views of the spectacular aerial display.

To get the closest and best view of the colourful fireworks, people usually flock to the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, which attracts more than 300,000 people every year on Dec 31.

This New Year's Eve, which is next Sunday, there are even more reasons to go mingle with the crowds there.

For one thing, it will be easier to get a good view of the fireworks as they are being set up "in a linear configuration across a larger area of the bay", says the event's organiser, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). This means that the fireworks will be spread out over a larger area and people do not have to congregate in one place to see them clearly.

Another new addition this year are minute-long fireworks displays that will kick off from 8.05pm and run every hour until midnight when there will be a six-minute fireworks extravaganza set to music by local composer and producer Bang Wenfu.

"We hope this will allow the public to start enjoying the visual displays earlier in the night and add to the overall enjoyment and experience at the countdown," says Mr Jason Chen, director (place management) in URA.

Prime spots for fireworks

This year, there are several good spots to catch the fireworks.

Get a front-row view at The Float @ Marina Bay, where a picnic and bazaar area will be open from 5pm to 1am on Dec 31. Tickets to the space are priced at $5.50 (online via marinabaycountdown.sg or www.klook.com/activity/7106-mbsc2018-singapore) or $8 (at the entrance).

Or you could snag a spot at the popular Prudential Marina Bay Carnival housed at The Promontory and Bayfront Event Space. It will be open from 3pm to 2am this Sunday and the next. On offer are more than 40 thrilling carnival rides and games.

Some buildings around Marina Bay are also getting into the festive spirit by putting on colourful cloaks.

Marina Bay Sands, Ocean Financial Centre and the Esplanade are among the buildings that will have five-minute-long displays of a purple, blue and white facade lighting. The lights will be switched on twice hourly from 8pm until midnight.

The Fullerton Hotel's projection will centre on the Fullerton Postmaster Bears, a nod to its history as a post office from 1928 to 1996. On New Year's Eve, the projection will go up every hour from 8pm.

For the first time, well wishes from the public will also be projected on the facade between shows. While wishes that will be projected will be selected from those submitted before Dec 20, wishes can still be submitted via www.marinabaycountdown.sg/makeawish.

Another first are the light displays going up on the facades of the ArtScience Museum and Merlion. They will be synchronised with the Fullerton's projections, as well as the hourly fireworks displays over Marina Bay.

If you are tired of being outdoors, wander into a museum in the area, which will also open till late. Some galleries at National Gallery Singapore will remain open until 2am, while the Asian Civilisations Museum will be open until midnight.

Another way to spend New Year's Eve is to stay slightly outside Marina Bay area. The Civic District - comprising the Esplanade park, Empress Lawn, Connaught Drive, National Gallery and The Asian Civilisations Museum Green - will be a car-free zone from 4pm to 5am next Sunday.

Sample delights from more than 30 vendors at a Food Street along Connaught Drive, join a 90-minute sunset yoga class (getreadyfor2018withyogaseeds.eventbrite.sg) at Esplanade Park or watch a movie under the stars at Empress Lawn.

And when the clock strikes midnight, look up to the skies for the fireworks. It will be further away, but still visible.

•For more information, go to marinabaycountdown.sg

Four parties to check out

With New Year's Eve on a Sunday night and Monday being a public holiday, you can let your hair down and enjoy the tail-end of your long weekend.

Parties are happening all across the island, ranging from chichi evenings providing views of the fireworks in town to casual beach gatherings where you splash around in a foam pool.

Here are some parties to help you welcome the new year in style.

1 Ce La Vi & Dom Perignon Rose Presents: La Vie En Rose New Year's Eve Countdown Party

There is no fireworks-viewing spot quite like the rooftop of Marina Bay Sands.

This year, restaurant-club Ce La Vi is hosting a Parisian cabaret-themed evening called La Vie En Rose in collaboration with the pink-hued Dom Perignon Rose. Expect roving performers, music by Ce La Vi's resident DJs and a burlesque martini glass act as the clock strikes midnight.

Where: Ce La Vi Club Lounge, SkyPark at Marina Bay Sands, Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue

When: 10pm till late

Admission: For those aged 21 and above. $138 for online pre-sale, $188 at the door; includes a glass of champagne; black tie (pink encouraged)

Info:Call 6508-2188 or e-mail reservation-sg@celavi.com to make reservations; go to sg.celavi.com/shop



Dutch DJ duo Bassjackers (above) will headline the 11th edition of Sentosa's Siloso Beach Party. PHOTO: SILOSO BEACH PARTY



2 Siloso Beach Party

Throw on your swimwear and get some sand between your toes at the 11th edition of Sentosa's Siloso Beach Party. Dutch DJ duo Bassjackers, most recently ranked No. 35 in DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs of this year, will headline the party. They will be joined by DJs from Malaysia, Japan and Singapore.

When you get tired, cool down in the massive foam pool and grab a prime spot for yourself to see the fireworks display at midnight.

Where: Siloso Beach, Sentosa

When: 6pm to 6am

Admission: For those aged 18 and above. Advance tickets from $48 until Dec 30 or $68 at the door; VIP tickets from $78

Info: www.sentosa.com.sg/silosobeachparty

3 Kilo Lounge: After Dark's New Year's Eve Party With &ME

Kilo Lounge, known for its eclectic mix of hip-hop, techno, reggae and dance hall, is hosting a house and techno New Year Eve's party. Catch German DJ-producer &ME, with support from Singapore's Maurice Simon.

Where: 01-02/04, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road

When: 9pm till late

Admission: For those aged 21 and above. From $100 for general admission, which includes entry to club, free-flow champagne, beer, house wines and house pour spirits from 9pm to midnight; $50 for entry after midnight; VIP packages from $600

Info: ticketing.igo.events/e/88/after-darks-nye-party-with-me

4 Bianco - Countdown In The Sky At Skyline Club & Lounge

Go for true decadence at this all-white themed party at the only club in Singapore that accepts cryptocurrency as payment. For the price of one bitcoin, you get a limousine pick-up, two butlers and a selection of alcohol, including 10 bottles of Dom Perignon and seven other spirits. The package also comes with a platter of lobsters, oysters and caviar.

Where: Level 45 Singapore Land Tower, 50 Raffles Place

When: 8pm till late

Admission: Pre-sale tickets at $48 or $68 at the door (includes two standard housepour spirits); VIP tables available from $1,088

Info: Go to bianco2017.eventbrite.sg or call 9186-6213 for reservations