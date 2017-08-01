PrettyMuch ready to take the charts

LONDON • Things are looking pretty for new boyband PrettyMuch.

The five members, discovered by music mogul Simon Cowell, have honed their craft as singers and dancers in their Los Angeles home since last year.

Now, they are ready to fill the void left by One Direction, the boyband behemoth moulded by Cowell and whose members have gone on to forge solo careers.

Would You Mind, PrettyMuch's debut single, has broken into the top 10 on Spotify's Viral 50 in the United States and global charts.

Apple Music has also honoured the group as Artist of the Week.

While Cowell may not have to wait too long to enjoy the fruits of PrettyMuch's success, he was kept waiting last week at a taping of television contest show The X Factor in London.

Cowell, one of the judges, had to twiddle his thumbs for three hours while fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger took her time mulling over which dress to wear to look stunning in, reported the Daily Mail.

When the cameras finally rolled, Cowell told the restless audience: "Let's just boo Nicole Scherzinger for putting on five outfits.

"We were ready to go three hours ago, but she wanted to change over and over again."