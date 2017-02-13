Pregnant Beyonce, cursing Adele and Ferrero Rocher CeeLo Green: 7 Grammy highlights

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards were in full swing on Sunday evening (Monday morning, Feb 13, Singapore time) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

With the music industry crowding the red carpet and stage, there were plenty of memorable moments.

Here are seven highlights from the industry's biggest awards show.

1. Queen Bey's on-point pregnant performance

Draped in gold, the pop superstar gave it all she got despite sporting a burgeoning bump.

Surrounded by a bevy of beauties, the singer belted out a medley of songs from her Grammy-nominated album Lemonade.

The 35-year-old may be expecting twins, but that did not stop her from performing, at one point singing in a chair that tilted backwards.

The wife of rapper Jay-Z had announced her pregnancy a week earlier with an Instagram photo of her draped in a veil among flowers.

2. Adele curses on live TV

The darling of British music is famously foul-mouthed, and she let slip again this year.

Dressed in a black dress and cape, the 28-year-old was performing a tribute to the late English singer-songwriter George Michael when she cut herself off.

"I know it's live TV I'm sorry... I can't do it again like last year. I'm sorry for swearing, and I'm sorry for starting again, can you please start it again," she said to cheers from the audience. Her performance at the Grammys last year was marred by technical glitches.

This year, she sang the 1996 hit Fastlove by Michael, who died aged 53 in December last year.

The do-over seemed to be a good move, as her second version earned her a standing ovation.

3. Metallica's microphone fail in Lady Gaga duet

Live shows are at the mercy of technical glitches and things that go wrong suddenly - and American heavy metal band Metallica was one that fell prey to a technical hiccup.

Lead singer James Hetfield's microphone did not work for the first verse of the band's song Moth Into Flame, and he had to scoot over to share Lady Gaga's equipment.

They tore through the rest of their set, with Lady Gaga crowd-surfing at one point.

4. Katy Perry brings politics to pop with 'Persist' armband

Katy Perry delivered a politically charged performance during the ceremony.

The fervent supporter of Hillary Clinton sang her new single Chained To The Rhythm dressed in a Tom Ford pantsuit with the Planned Parenthood logo on the lapel and an armband that said "Persist".

The 32-year-old's yell of "No hate!" at the end was accompanied by an image of the American Constitution on the screen.

5. Ed Sheeran live looping

Not to be outdone, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran did a live loop of his song Shape Of You during his turn on stage.

Live looping refers to the practice of recording a piece of music and playing it back as real-time accompaniment.

The 25-year-old created layers with his own backing vocals live on stage in a performance that was well-received by the audience, with fans praising his talent on Twitter.

Ed Sheeran performing "Shape of You" at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/3A7VSEmXRR — Ed Sheeran (@EdSheeranFans) February 13, 2017

6. CeeLo Green sparks memes with gold outfit

Singer CeeLo Green turned up on the red carpet dressed in a gold coat, complete with gold gloves and a headpiece that covered his head and face.

The bizarre look immediately sparked memes on Twitter comparing the 42-year-old to - among other things - Ferrero Rocher chocolates, The Thing from Fantastic Four and a golden Buddha statue.

Green, who was not nominated for any awards, managed to make an impression - even if it was as a potential Power Rangers villain.

Why is CeeLo Green dressed like a Ferrero Rocher 😂💀 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Cx63rr77Qg — ㅤP (@xPTvo) February 13, 2017

CeeLo Green sliding into the #GRAMMYs like ... pic.twitter.com/7KDYJLipa0 — Ellen Fleming (@WhatTheFlem) February 13, 2017

7. Rihanna swigging from her bedazzled flask

Barbados-born Rihanna is known for her partying ways and the Grammys seemed to be but another to-do on her list of party spots - she turned up clutching a bejewelled flask.

She took swigs from it throughout the show, even jiving with it in her hand.

Move over, Leo and Leo's vape pen, there's a new It Couple in town. Rihanna and Rihanna's flask. https://t.co/l0Lynau46g pic.twitter.com/Vgr6KWTSpl — E! News (@enews) February 13, 2017

The 28-year-old was nominated alongside Beyonce and Adele for best record, for her song Work, which she made with once-rumoured love interest rapper Drake.

Twitter users opined that she must have needed the flask as she got snubbed for eight nominations.

SOURCES: Billboard.com, Buzzfeed.com, Heavy.com, Hollywoodreporter.com, Washington Post