Possible reboot for Roseanne

LOS ANGELES • Roseanne, the hit 1990s television comedy about a working-class American family, could be on its way back, Hollywood trade publications reported over the weekend, marking the latest in a trend of revivals of 20-year-old shows.

Variety and Deadline.com reported that a revival with original cast members Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert was being shopped around broadcast networks and streaming services.

The original Roseanne was broadcast from 1988 to 1997 and was the most-watched television show in the United States in 1989 and 1990.

It featured a blue-collar family with overweight parents, who were struggling to get by in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois.

The show was praised for being a realistic portrayal of a working- class family.

Deadline.com said the intention was to include other principal original actors, such as Laurie Metcalf and Johnny Galecki, in the reboot.

In an appearance in March on the daytime talk show, The Talk, which is co-hosted by Gilbert, Goodman was enthusiastic about bringing back the show.

Roseanne could be the latest hit show from the 1980s and 199Os to get a revival.

Will & Grace, a comedy that helped bring gay men and women into mainstream pop culture, is returning to NBC with 12 new episodes within the next year.

Supernatural crime drama Twin Peaks is coming back this month, about 27 years after it was shown.

There have also been revivals or sequels to popular American television series such as Gilmore Girls and Full House in the past two years.

