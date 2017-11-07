Popstar Harry Styles drops hints of music video for Kiwi

British popstar Harry Styles has taken to Twitter to tease his fans with stills from what is widely believed to be the music video for Kiwi.

Kiwi is the third single off his self-titled debut album which came out in May this year, following the hits Sign Of The Times and Two Ghosts.

If he indeed releases a music video, it would be the second one for his solo material.

The 23-year-old British talent, who also had a starring role in the Christopher Nolan summer blockbuster war epic Dunkirk, has been tweeting pictures of kids, either alone or in a group, since last Friday (Nov 3).

In all the posts, he captions them with the date Nov 8, along with the childrens' names and the word "Kiwi" repeatedly.

Styles was formerly from British boyband One Direction, which had been called by some as The Beatles of their era, before the group went on hiatus from 2016.

// NOVEMBER.8 // KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI pic.twitter.com/9swmrntx96 — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 3, 2017

He will be performing in Singapore at The Star Theatre on Nov 23 - for which tickets sold out within the first day of sales - and again on May 3 next year at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.