Pop star Robbie Williams uses hand sanitiser after touching audience at performance

Robbie Williams receives the Bambi in the category Music International during the Bambi 2016 media awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Nov 17, 2016.
Published
9 hours ago

BRITAIN - First, there was Mariah Carey who endured a massive technical meltdown during her New Year's Eve performance late Saturday (Dec 31), leading to her name trending worldwide on New Year's day.

Then, just moments after the clock counted down in the UK, an image of Robbie Williams washing his hands on stage just moments after touching members of his New Year's Eve audience has gone viral, reported British news outlet The Independent.

During a rousing performance of Auld Lang Syne, televised by the BBC, Williams held hands with his audience, all while looking fairly uncomfortable.

 

When he finally got back on stage, he seemingly went straight for the anti-bacterial hand wash, making a grimacing face while applying it.

The images were broadcast to the whole UK, quickly becoming a viral sensation.

