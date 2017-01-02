Pop star Robbie Williams uses hand sanitiser after touching audience at performance

BRITAIN - First, there was Mariah Carey who endured a massive technical meltdown during her New Year's Eve performance late Saturday (Dec 31), leading to her name trending worldwide on New Year's day.

Then, just moments after the clock counted down in the UK, an image of Robbie Williams washing his hands on stage just moments after touching members of his New Year's Eve audience has gone viral, reported British news outlet The Independent.

During a rousing performance of Auld Lang Syne, televised by the BBC, Williams held hands with his audience, all while looking fairly uncomfortable.

When he finally got back on stage, he seemingly went straight for the anti-bacterial hand wash, making a grimacing face while applying it.

The images were broadcast to the whole UK, quickly becoming a viral sensation.

Robbie Williams using hand sanitiser after Auld Lang Syne. 2017 off to a flyer. pic.twitter.com/NGrFzK3ryT — Ashley Watkinson (@IamAWatka) January 1, 2017

HAPPY NEW YEAR

Here's the first meme of 2027 to celebrate!!!

Robbie Williams cleansing the dirt of 2016 off him pic.twitter.com/ilK77it2Bc — Louis Michael (@Louisxmichael) January 1, 2017

Robbie Williams grabbing the hand sanitiser after holding hands with the plebs during Auld Lang Syne is the start to 2017 we all deserve. — Tom Phillips (@flashboy) January 1, 2017