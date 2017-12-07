Pop star Ed Sheeran receives honour from Britain's Prince Charles

LONDON (REUTERS) - Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran received an MBE - a British state honour - for services to music and charity from Prince Charles in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday (Dec 7).

The 26-year-old Shape of You singer was the most-streamed artist on music service Spotify globally in 2017, and his third album Divide, topped the US album charts.

He has also used his celebrity to support several charities, including children's hospices, anti-poverty campaigns and an Aids charity.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Sheeran said his late grandfather would have been pleased with his honour.

"My grandfather was a massive royalist," he told the BBC."He had all the commemorative plates and stuff, and he died on this day four years ago, so it's actually quite a nice full circle thing, I guess he'd be pretty proud."