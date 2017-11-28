Pixar's Coco is No. 1

LOS ANGELES • A superhero squad was no match for a boy with a guitar and a dream.

Coco, a vibrant, multicultural film from Pixar that is set in Mexico, drew US$71 million (S$96 million) in North America over a five-day holiday weekend, beating Justice League to the No. 1 spot.

The results reinforced Disney's Thanksgiving dominance and proved that stories with Latino themes can have wide appeal.

Families made up 73 per cent of the Coco audience that did not seem to be deterred by recent sexual-harassment allegations against Pixar founder John Lasseter.

More unexpected was the success in China, where the film hit No. 1 with an estimated US$18.2 million over three days, said Disney.

Justice League chugged along, with a five-day total of US$63 million. It fared much better overseas, with its cumulative global take of US$481 million surpassing the US$400 million it cost to make and market.

Wonder, a family-friendly drama starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, continued its surprising run, earning US$32 million.

The breakout movie, which cost US$20 million to make, has accrued US$69 million.

Roman J. Israel, Esq. - a Denzel Washington vehicle that examines the Los Angeles criminal court system - took in an underwhelming US$6.2 million.

On a much smaller scale, Call Me By Your Name, a coming-of-age drama, became the most successful limited-release opening of this year, earning US$404,874 at just four venues in New York and Los Angeles.

NYTIMES