Pitt, Jolie slowly making up

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have taken big steps forward to heal wounds after their 11-year relationship descended into a vicious break-up that was played out in public.

Pitt, 53, was recently allowed an overnight stay with his six kids, aged eight to 15, for the first time in months since Jolie filed for divorce in September last year, reported Entertainment Tonight.

The 41-year-old actress has full physical custody of the children.

Jolie filed for divorce after actor Pitt was accused of getting into a fight on a flight that allegedly involved one or more of their children.

In another sign of calmer waters, E! Online reported that she has splashed out US$25 million (S$34.9 million) on a new home so that the kids will be just a couple of streets away from the house they once shared with their father in Los Feliz in California.

"Going back and forth from Malibu was far and inconvenient," an insider said.

"They will be moving in this summer and will continue to see Brad more regularly."

There have been other recent signs that the couple are doing all they can for the sake of their children.

In January, the two superstars agreed to take their very public quarrel private, reported the Daily Mail, and thrash out the children custody issues with a judge.

In February, when Jolie was in Cambodia to promote her movie First They Killed My Father, she told the BBC: "We are and forever will be a family.

"And so that is how I'm coping. I'm coping with finding a way through to make sure this somehow makes us stronger and closer."

"Angelina regrets the way she handled certain things and wants to be at peace with Brad," E! Online also cited a friend of the couple as saying.

And Pitt "will continue to put the kids first and not say anything negative about their mother", the friend added.