Pink to receive lifetime achievement award from MTV

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop star Pink will receive the 2017 Vanguard Award, MTV's equivalent of a lifetime achievement honour for video music.

Pink, 37, is being lauded for her impact on pop culture, fashion and philanthropy over her 17-year career. The singer has won three Grammys and six MTV Video Music Awards.

She is also a Unicef ambassador for children's nutrition.

Pink will be honoured at the MTV Video Music Awards show in Los Angeles on Aug 27, where she will perform her latest single What About Us.

Other Vanguard recipients include Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyonce and Michael Jackson.