Photo showing close bond goes viral

NEW YORK • A photograph capturing the close bond between Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher was shared widely on social media on Thursday, after news broke that Reynolds had died on Wednesday, a day after Fisher's death.

Photographer Lawrence Schiller, 80, took the photo in 1963 of six-year-old Fisher gazing quietly at her mother as Reynolds performed on stage in Las Vegas.

The charming photo showed the girl on a stool behind the stage curtains at the Las Vegas Riviera Hotel, her hands on her knees and her face turned from the camera to watch Reynolds on stage.

As the black-and-white photo spread across the Internet, Schiller told The New York Times that Fisher seemed content to sit and stare at her mother for hours. "Her daughter was really mesmerised by her mother always," he said. "That's what really stood out."

He said he had noticed the quality early on, when he was taking portraits of Reynolds at her Beverly Hills home. Fisher would sit in the corner and watch as he took picture after picture, he said.