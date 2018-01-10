Paltrow engaged to Glee co-creator

LOS ANGELES • Actress Gwyneth Paltrow on Monday announced her engagement to Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk, saying she has decided to give marriage a second shot after accepting "the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities" of intimacy.

Paltrow, 45 - who famously described her 2014 separation from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin as a "conscious uncoupling" - confirmed her engagement to Falchuk, 46, in an interview for the latest edition of her lifestyle magazine Goop.

"I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be. I have decided to give it (marriage) a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but also because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy," she said.

The couple have been dating for about two years. Television producer Falchuk created the popular series Glee with Ryan Murphy in 2009. The two also worked together on the TV series American Horror Story and Scream Queens.

Paltrow won a Best Actress Oscar in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love, but is now better known as the creator of Goop, a lifestyle website and product store.

She and Martin finalised their divorce in 2016 after 13 years of marriage. They have two children.

Paltrow and Falchuk posed for the latest cover of Goop with his arms wrapped around her.

He was also tested in the popular "How goopy are you?" quiz in a video on goop.com. Asked what his first words to her were, he answered: "I probably said hi. We met on the (Glee) set. She was dressed as (former first lady) Mary Todd Lincoln."

What will they argue about when they are 90? "It will always be, where should we go have dinner," he said.

The interview appears in the issue of Goop that hit newsstands yesterday.

REUTERS