Pacific Rim Uprising tames Black Panther at box office

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) - It took giant robots fighting giant monsters to finally unseat Black Panther at the top of the box office.

Pacific Rim Uprising, the bombastic sequel to Guillermo Del Toro's 2013 action film, grossed US$28 million (S$37 million) domestically in its first weekend.

The new film opened smaller than its predecessor domestically - that one made US$37 million upon release - but thrived overseas, making US$122.5 million internationally, with a huge reception in China.

Pacific Rim Uprising, shot mostly in China and Australia, cost US$155 million to make.

Black Panther pulled in another US$16 million, good for second place.

It has now made US$630 million domestically; it will have to reach about US$676 million to beat The Avengers, from 2012, to become the biggest superhero film of all time, adjusting for inflation.

Sherlock Gnomes, a computer-animated comedy about a garden doll version of the Arthur Conan Doyle detective, made US$10.6 million - a steep decline compared with its predecessor, Gnomeo & Juliet, which made US$25.3 million upon its opening in 2011.