Vivian Sung inspired by her Take Me To The Moon character

Taiwanese actress Vivian Sung is donning a school uniform again in her latest movie, Take Me To The Moon. She had worn one while playing a goofy student in the hugely successful film, Our Times, two years ago.

Despite the apparent similarities between the two roles, the 25-year-old actress has no concerns about being typecast.

Speaking to The Straits Times in a telephone interview from Taipei, she says in Mandarin: "The role in the new movie is not the same. Her personality is different and I also get to play the older, 38-year-old version of her in some scenes.

"Even if people have to compare this with Our Times, I'm quite happy about it because it means they remember something I did two years ago."

In Take Me To The Moon, she plays Emma, a headstrong high school girl who dreams of becoming a professional singer despite suffering setbacks.

Sung once harboured pop star dreams herself, but lacked the same kind of perseverance that her character displays, she says.

"I heard some criticism when I first gave it a shot, so I didn't keep going.

Emma inspires me. I was never as brave as her when I was a student, so I wanted to play her as soon as I read the script. ACTRESS VIVIAN SUNG on playing a headstrong high school girl who dreams of becoming a professional singer in Take Me To The Moon

"But Emma inspires me. I was never as brave as her when I was a student, so I wanted to play her as soon as I read the script."

Playing her friend and love interest in the film is Taiwanese model-actor Jasper Liu, 31, who hopes audiences will be just as inspired by Emma's story.

He says in the same interview: "The movie is all about going after your passions and following your dreams. Hopefully, viewers will take away some of that positive energy when they see the film."

Besides Emma's story, audiences can also find inspiration from the soundtrack, he adds.

The film, which is dedicated to the late Taiwanese singer-songwriter Chang Yu-sheng, features many of his famous songs.

They include the titular Take Me To The Moon, Thinking Of You Every Day and My Future Is Not A Dream. Some of the lines in the script are also taken from his lyrics.

Feted for his wide vocal range, he died in 1997 at the age of 31 after a car accident.

Liu says: "I was only 11 when he died, so I was too young to be a fan. But like many Taiwanese, I am familiar with his songs and I find them beautiful and moving. They are full of positive messages."

Sung adds: "I'm happy that this movie will introduce this great singer to a new generation."

The actress admits that she felt nervous about having to sing some of his songs in the film.

"I just hope that I did them justice. I want to sound brave, the way Chang had been."