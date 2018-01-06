Other nostalgic Orchard spots

Mr Christopher Tan's column Orchard Road Revisited (Life, Dec 30) brought back lots of memories for me.

There were a couple of nightspots in old hotels Mr Tan did not mention. In Tanglin Road, there was Hotel Malaysia facing the roundabout and a club there called Pub.

Then there was Barbarella at the now-defunct Ming Court Hotel, at the junction of Tanglin Road and Orchard Road.

In Orange Grove Road was the old Orchard Hotel, known for its tea dances.

The band Tania were outstanding at Pebbles Bar at the Singapura Forum Hotel (where Forum The Shopping Mall currently stands). They were last at Harry's in Orchard Towers.

In your photo, the guy in the middle, the frontman, is called Alban. He now works at a small pub at Ming Arcade called Pat's Pub, serving drinks.

Emmanuel Zaccheus

