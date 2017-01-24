Oscar nominations: La La Land bags 14 nods including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Jan 24), with musical love story La La Land earning 14 nominations.

This means La La Land joins the rarified ranks of Oscar's most-nominated films - All About Eve (1950) and Titanic (1997).

Actress Meryl Streep also earned her 20th Oscar nod for her lead role in Florence Foster Jenkins.

The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Feb 26.

Here is a list of the nominees in the major categories.

Best Picture:

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor:

Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best Actress:

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Best Supporting Actress:

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)

Best Director:

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Best Foreign Language Film:

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

Land Of Mine (Denmark)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Best Animated Feature:

Kubo And The Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia