O'Riordan found dead by hotel cleaners

LONDON • Even as the police have said there was nothing suspicious about the death of The Cranberries frontman Dolores O'Riordan on Monday, reports have surfaced that cleaners had found her dead in a hotel bathroom.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, staff at the Hilton on Park Lane in London had gone into her room believing it was empty.

A source added that the staff who found her had not indicated if she had committed suicide.

While celebrity portal TMZ had quoted the 46-year-old's friends as saying that she was "dreadfully depressed" in recent weeks, a music producer issued a statement saying she had sounded happy in a voicemail message hours before her death.

Mr Dan Waite said: 'She was looking forward to seeing me in the studio and recording vocals.

"She sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week."

O'Riordan's publicist had confirmed earlier that the singer - whose band have sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, with hits such as Linger and Zombie - was in London for a recording.

Her musical career has seen many stops-and-starts. She had struggled at times with the band's success, dropping out of a tour in 1996 citing exhaustion and disillusionment and later leaving her native Ireland for several years to avoid the spotlight.

After she pleaded guilty to headbutting and spitting at an Irish police officer in 2014, she told an interviewer that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was struggling with the breakdown of her marriage.

The Cranberries last released an album early last year, but a United States and European tour was cancelled in July due to health reasons concerning her.

Monday's tragedy has prompted a flood of tributes, including one from her partner, New York-based musician Ole Koretsky. His band D.A.R.K. were recording new material with O'Riordan.

He posted a picture of them together on his Instagram account with the caption: "NYE (New Year's Eve): take away, TV, pajamas."

The duo had been spotted on nights out in Ireland over the last two years.

On Monday night in Dublin, performers at a concert gave a standing ovation in memory of O'Riordan. The event was to celebrate the 60th birthday of legendary The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan. U2 singer Bono also sang out "let it linger" - a reference to The Cranberries' 1993 hit - after he performed The Pogues' song A Rainy Night In Soho with film star Johnny Depp.

Fans, both old and new, are also giving The Cranberries' music a fresh sales spin.

According to Nielsen Music, the band's music sales grew 11,094 per cent on Monday, compared with the day before.