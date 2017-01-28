Octavia Spencer is Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Actress Octavia Spencer (centre, with Hasty Pudding Theatricals president Guan-Yue Chen, left, and cast vice-president Dan Milashewski) at a parade on Thursday to honour her as Hasty Pudding Theatricals' Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Mas
PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
56 min ago

Actress Octavia Spencer (centre, with Hasty Pudding Theatricals president Guan-Yue Chen, left, and cast vice-president Dan Milashewski) at a parade on Thursday to honour her as Hasty Pudding Theatricals' Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Massachusetts in the United States.

The actress was also presented with a pudding pot. The Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organisation in the US, awards its pudding pot annually to performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to entertainment.

Spencer, 46, won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2012 for her role as a feisty maid in The Help.

She is nominated for Best Actress in the upcoming Oscars for the movie Hidden Figures, in which she plays one of the African-American female mathematicians who made significant contributions to the success of the American space programme in the 1960s.

The awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb 26.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 28, 2017, with the headline 'Octavia Spencer is Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping