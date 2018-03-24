Nuns fight to stop sale of convent to Katy Perry

SAN FRANCISCO • In October last year, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman started a GoFundMe drive - which has since raised more than US$30,000 (S$39,000) - to support a legal battle to prevent the sale of a Los Angeles convent to singer Katy Perry (above).

But she died on March 9, reported The Daily Beast, with Sister Rita Callanan, of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of Mary, now stepping up to the plate in the dispute.

The two were among the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart, who bought the 3.2ha convent in 1971.

In 2015, the nuns sold the property to a restaurateur, but Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Horacio Gomez, who had sought to sell the property to Perry, objected.

He won a court case to void that transaction.

But his plan to deal with Perry has also stalled. Sister Holzman, shortly before her death, had said in a TV interview: "To Katy Perry, please stop. It's not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people."

Sister Callanan, who has vowed to continue the fight over who has the right to sell the convent, said: "I just feel that Katy Perry is used to getting all she wants, and to her, money means everything, and to her, whatever Katy wants, Katy gets."

