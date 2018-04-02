Nolan calls for return to shooting on film

MUMBAI • Hollywood director Christopher Nolan made a plea over the weekend to the Indian film industry to revive celluloid as a medium for movies.

He is on a three-day trip to the country to drum up support for shooting on film, as he did for his 2017 World War II epic Dunkirk, going against the trend in an industry which has widely embraced digital technology.

"Film-making is full of obstacles... it is not about being logical and pragmatic... it's about magic, dreams, experiences and bracing your emotional side," Nolan said after a dialogue in Mumbai, the home of Bollywood.

The 47-year-old Oscar-nominated director said he had "a very productive" meeting with members of Bollywood, the world's largest film industry.

"I am really trying to engage film-makers in this conversation about how we can maintain, improve and continue to enjoy the celluloid photochemical analogue infrastructure for film-making," Nolan said.

Famed for his extravagant vision in movies such as Interstellar (2014) and Inception (2010), he is one of the few big names globally who still uses celluloid. "We are trying to preserve for future generations the history of films, especially the way the film-makers originally intended to make the films," he said.

Nolan was joined in the discussion by visual artist Tacita Dean and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who has been working to preserve and restore celluloid movies in India.

He was set to present his films Dunkirk and Interstellar in 70mm and 35mm formats to audiences in India, organisers said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE