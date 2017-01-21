No surgery, but bed rest for Andy Lau

HONG KONG • Andy Lau has escaped surgery after a filming accident, but he would need to spend Chinese New Year in bed.

The megastar was hospitalised after being thrown off a horse during a commercial shoot in Thailand on Tuesday and injuring his pelvis.

Citing sources, Ming Pao Daily News said he does not need surgery, but would need bed rest for three months to heal.

Reports also said he hurt his spine.

Ming Pao said Lau, 55, does not want to wear a cast, as suggested by doctors, and is planning to seek treatment from his bone-setter instead after leaving hospital. He would also need physiotherapy.

Put on painkillers at Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, he has declined visitors, said Apple Daily.

But director Johnnie To, who has contacted Lau, told reporters that although the actor is in great pain, the situation is not as dire as fans might have imagined.

Meanwhile, Lau's spring festival meet with fans has been cancelled.

He has four upcoming films and only dubbing work is left to be done on one, said Apple Daily.

His injury may also affect a countdown concert he has been planning in Hong Kong.