No 'salacious events' in Tatum's split from wife

LOS ANGELES • Actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, one of Hollywood's most popular couples, announced on Monday that they have "lovingly chosen to separate", after nearly nine years of marriage.

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love each another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," the couple, both 37, said in a joint statement.

The statement, which Tatum posted on Twitter, said there were no external reasons for the split: "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best friends realising it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

The couple also continue to be "a family" and "loving dedicated parents" to their four-year-old daughter, they said.

They married in 2009, after meeting on the set of their hit 2006 dance film, Step Up. On Monday, Tatum became a trending topic worldwide on Twitter, where fans lamented the end of love.

One Twitter user posted: "First Chris Pratt and Anna Faris and now Channing Tatum and Jenna? Love is doomed. Don't fail me now Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively."

Another wrote: "Love is dead."

According to People magazine, Dewan had sparked speculation about a split last month, when she made a solo appearance at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party. But she said Tatum was on daddy duty and "so happy to have a night off".

Weeks later, the family attended the Kids' Choice Awards together, People said.

In February, Dewan had told Health magazine that the marriage was not always a fairy-tale romance.

"When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one's perfect," she said.

"We're not perfect. Are you kidding? We fight like other couples. We disagree about things. We have days where we don't really like each other."