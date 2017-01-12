No photos please, says PJ Harvey at book signing in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Award-winning British singer-songwriter PJ Harvey made an appearance at Books Kinokuniya to autograph copies of her first poetry book, The Hollow of the Hand, on Thursday (Jan 12).

Approximately 70 fans turned up for the 6pm signing.

She is in Singapore to perform at her first show here at the Esplanade Theatre on Friday (Jan 13).

The fans who turned up at the bookstore included 17-year-old student Theron Lim, who rushed from his school, St Joseph's Institution, to meet her at the signing.

"She's one of my favourite artists," he said. "I'm really impressed by how diverse the music in all her albums is."

While Harvey did not give a speech and did not allow photography, she spoke briefly with each fan who queued for her autograph. Fans were allowed to have only copies of the book signed.

Born Polly Jean Harvey, she released her critically acclaimed debut album Dry in 1992. She is the only artist to win Britain's acclaimed music award, the Mercury Prize, twice - for her 2000 album Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea and for 2011's Let England Shake. She was honoured with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2013.

The Singapore show is the only South-east Asian stop in a tour to promote her latest and ninth album, The Hope Six Demolition Project. The album, released in 2016 went to No. 1 in the British charts and is nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards on Feb 12.