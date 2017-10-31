No green light for top-selling PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in China?

BEIJING (WP) - The world's hottest video game is set to be shut out of the biggest market - China. A Chinese gaming association posted online that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is too bloody and violent.

The gladiator-style mentality of the game- where competitors kill each other until only one remains - deviates from the values of socialism and is deemed harmful to young consumers, according to the China Audio-Video And Digital Publishing Association.

PUBG, published by South Korea's Bluehole, has been the surprise hit of the gaming industry this year, selling more than 13 million copies globally.

There has been growing interest among Chinese gamers in getting their hands on PUBG but the game has lacked official approval for distribution. That means users can only download and run the game through virtual private networks, which are slow and often blocked.

Tencent Holdings, China's biggest gaming company, was in discussions to purchase licensing rights, the South Korean company said last month.

Not all violent games are banned in China. One of the country's most popular games is Tencent's Honour Of Kings, in which teams of five hack their way through a battle arena to vanquish opponents. But the characters are cartoonish while PUBG's are realistic.